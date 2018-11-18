It was a record night for Lawrence, many other Tigers

Trevor Lawrence’s numbers did not jump off the page when looking at the box score Saturday, but he did something during No. 2 Clemson’s 35-6 victory over Duke that no other freshman quarterback has done in a Clemson uniform.

With his second touchdown pass of the game, a 10-yard throw to T.J. Chase in the fourth quarter, Lawrence passed Kyle Parker by becoming the first Tiger to throw 21 touchdown passes in a single season as a freshman (true or redshirt). He already held the record for touchdowns thrown by a true freshman.

Lawrence finished the night at Death Valley 21-of-38 for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 55.3 completion percentage may not look so remarkable, but when you consider that Tiger wideouts dropped seven passes, it’s obvious he had another solid day.

“I feel like I played decently,” Lawrence said. “I definitely missed some throws, and there were some third downs that I wish I would have thrown a better ball. Overall, we won the game by a good bit. A win is a win, and that is what we came here to do.”

Hunter Renfrow injury update. Renfrow left the game late in the second quarter and was helped into the locker room with what appeared to be a head injury. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media after the game he had no official update and was waiting on a report from the sports medicine staff before he released anything new.

Eleven straight games. Clemson scored 27 or more points in an 11th straight game for the first time in school history, surpassing a 10-game stretch with 27 or more points during the 2012 season.

Keeping teams out of the end zone. Clemson held Duke without a touchdown and has now held opponents without an offensive touchdown in eight consecutive quarters. The last touchdown allowed by Clemson’s defense came in the fourth quarter against Louisville on Nov. 3.

Renfrow stands alone. On a seven-yard reception from Lawrence on the game’s first drive, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a pass in his 39th consecutive game, breaking Artavis Scott’s team record of 38 consecutive games with a reception from 2014-16.

Renfrow made his 43rd career start to break the late Terry Smith’s school record for career starts by a wide receiver (42 from 1990-93).

Etienne surging into the record books. With his second touchdown of the game, Travis Etienne notched his 17th rushing touchdown of the year, tying Clemson’s record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, held jointly by Lester Brown (1978), James Davis (2006) and Wayne Gallman (2016).

The second touchdown was also Etienne’s 18th total touchdown of the season, tying him with Travis Zachery (18 in 2000) and DeAndre Hopkins (18 in 2012) for second-most in a season in school history, trailing only C.J. Spiller’s 21-touchdown season in 2009.

Hyatt, most starts as a Tiger.Tackle Mitch Hyatt made his 53rd career start to break kicker Chandler Catanzaro’s school record for career starts.