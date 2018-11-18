Jones and family have ‘amazing’ official visit to Clemson

The Clemson football program played host to a big group of its commitments and a couple of uncommitted prospects for official visits this weekend.

Among the committed recruits that took their official visit was four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones. The Norfolk (Va.) Maury standout has been on Clemson’s commitment list since April, when he chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Jones about his official visit experience, which received a glowing review from one of the nation’s top corners.

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Jones: “It was great. I had an amazing time this weekend with the guys and everyone else.”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit?

Jones: “Probably just having a nice time at Coach Swinney’s house today. The vibe was just there and everybody had a great time.”

TCI: Who came with you on the visit and how did they enjoy it?

Jones: “My little brother, uncle and mom. Everybody loved it. My uncle happens to be a USC alumni but he can’t be anything but happy for me. He knows I made the right decision.”

TCI: Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Jones: “Kyler (McMichael) was my assigned host but I pretty much know and spent time with everybody. I’m basically a part of the team already.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Jones: “They can’t wait until I get there. They want me to be ready because I will be thrown in the fire.”

TCI: What did you think of Clemson’s win over Duke and the night atmosphere at Death Valley?

Jones: “Like no other, it was great.”

TCI: Did you hear of any players committing?

Jones: “Not but Quavaris (Crouch) looked like he was having a good time.”