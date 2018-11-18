Watson leads Texans to come-from-behind win

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led the Houston Texans to a 23-21 come-from-behind win Sunday over the Washington Redskins in Washington, D.C.

It was not a great performance by Watson, but in the crunch, he found a way to help his team win. The win marked the Texans’ seventh straight.

The former All-American and two-time Davey O’Brien winner also threw a first-quarter touchdown to former Tiger great Deandre Hopkins.

Here is what is being said about Watson on Twitter.

With a first quarter touchdown vs. Washington, #Texans WR @DeAndreHopkins tied his own franchise record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown reception (five). QB Deshaun Watson and Hopkins have connected for 15 touchdowns in 17 games played together #HOUvsWAS — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 18, 2018

SEVEN IN A ROW Houston #Texans win their seventh straight game after 0-3 start with 23-21 win over the Washington #Redskins. Alex Smitn departed with what appears to be a season ending leg injury. Deshaun Watson: 16/24, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT Alex Smith: 135 YDS, 2 INT pic.twitter.com/aZcMTftqno — Off The Clock Sports (@offclockpodcast) November 18, 2018

That Deshaun Watson ball had some 🔥on it. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) November 18, 2018

"It's awesome. Winning just 1 game is tough to do."-Deshaun Watson on #Texans 7-game win streak. — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) November 18, 2018