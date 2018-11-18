Watson leads Texans to come-from-behind win

What They are Saying: Deshaun Watson
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led the Houston Texans to a 23-21 come-from-behind win Sunday over the Washington Redskins in Washington, D.C.
It was not a great performance by Watson, but in the crunch, he found a way to help his team win. The win marked the Texans’ seventh straight.
The former All-American and two-time Davey O’Brien winner also threw a first-quarter touchdown to former Tiger great Deandre Hopkins.
Here is what is being said about Watson on Twitter.