Watson leads Texans to come-from-behind win

Watson leads Texans to come-from-behind win

Feature

Watson leads Texans to come-from-behind win

What They are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led the Houston Texans to a 23-21 come-from-behind win Sunday over the Washington Redskins in Washington, D.C.

It was not a great performance by Watson, but in the crunch, he found a way to help his team win. The win marked the Texans’ seventh straight.

The former All-American and two-time Davey O’Brien winner also threw a first-quarter touchdown to former Tiger great Deandre Hopkins.

Here is what is being said about Watson on Twitter.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home