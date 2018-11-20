Bryant on South Carolina memory and their fans throwing trash

Bryant on South Carolina memory and their fans throwing trash

Football

Bryant on South Carolina memory and their fans throwing trash

Clemson senior defensive end Austin Bryant understands what the rivalry with South Carolina means.  Bryant opened up Tuesday with one of his memories from the rivalry and it included some comments about the Gamecock fans throwing trash last year.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home