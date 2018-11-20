Rayburn stays in ear of Putnam during official visit weekend

Among the Clemson commitments that made their official visit to Tigertown this past weekend was four-star offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn of Pensacola, Fla.

“I had a great time,” Rayburn told The Clemson Insider. “Up until now, obviously all I’ve taken is unofficials, and the official was just a whole ‘nother level because you get to spend that two-day block of time with the coaches and with all the other commits and just get to see what goes on behind the scenes and just have a good time.”

Rayburn and the other official visitors were taken out to eat at Halls Chophouse on Friday night. Naturally, the steak dinner served as one of the best parts of the visit for the 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman.

“That was incredible,” Rayburn said with a chuckle.

Rayburn also really enjoyed spending personal time with his future position coach, O-line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Sunday morning, we got to talk one-on-one with Coach Caldwell. That was probably my favorite part of the trip, was talking to Coach Caldwell,” Rayburn said. “It was just talking about their schemes, what they run, the kind of offense they run, how they block it, that kind of stuff.”

Along with Rayburn and about a dozen other commits, Clemson played host to a couple of uncommitted prospects for their official visit last weekend.

One of those was Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam, whom Rayburn was around a lot and had a chance to bond with throughout the weekend.

“I hung around Will Putnam pretty much since he got there, because he got up Saturday,” Rayburn said. “We all got up Friday, because he had a game Friday night. But I hung around him, and he seemed to enjoy it. I like talking to him. He’s really easy to talk to. He’s a really good kid, so that was pretty fun.”

Rayburn made his recruiting pitch for Clemson to Putnam, his fellow Floridian, but didn’t put any pressure on him.

“Obviously talked about how great of a place it is, how great the people are there,” Rayburn said. “But more than that, just tried to talk to him, normal conversation and make him feel comfortable, that kind of stuff.”

Did Putnam talk about where the Tigers stand in his recruitment?

“Not specifically,” Rayburn said. “Just that he’s still looking at Auburn, Florida State and Clemson.”

Rayburn plans to continue staying in Putnam’s ear about Clemson until he makes his college decision.

“Yeah, definitely,” Rayburn said.

Rayburn committed to Clemson in June, choosing to play for the Tigers over offers from Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Stanford, Miami, Tennessee, Alabama and others. He will enroll early at Clemson in January and can’t wait to start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m just doing everything I can to get in the best shape I can, hit the weight room hard, that kind of stuff,” Rayburn said. “Just finish up the school year strong, that way when I enroll I’m starting off on a good foot.”