TCI, Monte Lee troll Clemson baseball SID Brian Hennessy

TCI, Monte Lee troll Clemson baseball SID Brian Hennessy

Baseball

TCI, Monte Lee troll Clemson baseball SID Brian Hennessy

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and TCI had a little fun with baseball SID Brian Hennessy Tuesday morning during our annual review of fall ball and look ahead to the Tigers baseball season.

Coach Lee discusses Brian breaking his long streak of coveraing Clemson baseball games to help with the coverage of a football game earlier this season.

, , , Baseball, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home