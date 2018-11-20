Tigers beat Georgia to advance to Cayman Islands Classic Final

Clemson got 24 points and nine rebounds from guard Marcquise Reed as the 16th-ranked Tigers downed Georgia 64-49 Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Cayman Islands Classic in Georgia Town, Grand Cayman.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-0 on the young season and advanced to Cayman Islands Classic Championship game on Wednesday.

Besides Reed’s 24 points and nine rebounds, Clemson also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Elijah Thomas. It was the center’s second straight double-double. He had 15 points and 12 rebounds in Monday’s win over Akron.

Shelton Mitchell reached double digits for the fifth game this year, the only Tiger to score in double digits in each of the first five games. The senior point guard finished with 13 points and had three assists.

It was not a great shooting day for the Tigers. They connected on 39.7 percent of their shots and were just 5-of-20 from behind the arc.

Georgia (3-2) was not much better. The Bulldogs connected on 38 percent of their shots and were just 5-of-18 from three-point range. They also struggled at the foul line, connecting on just 6-of-12 free throws.

Clemson led 34-26 at halftime. However, in the second half it extended the lead to as many as 17 points.

The Tigers outscored Georgia 30-23 in the second half.