4-star OL recaps ‘awesome’ Clemson visit

Last Saturday, four-star class of 2020 offensive lineman Bryn Tucker returned to Clemson for the first time in more than a year. The Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic product attended the Tigers’ 35-6 win over Duke at Death Valley.

It marked his first visit to Clemson since the Auburn game in September 2017. He also visited Death Valley for the spring game in April 2017.

“The visit was awesome,” Tucker (pictured left) said of Saturday’s visit. “It felt great being back in Clemson [for the first time] in awhile. Every visit has been better and better.”

Tucker (6-5, 305) couldn’t cite only one highlight of his latest experience on campus.

“Everything really,” he said. “Everything about it was awesome.”

The night-time atmosphere at Death Valley during the victory over Duke didn’t fail to impress Tucker.

“Spectacular,” he said. “Seeing the fans go crazy was fun to watch. A lot of energy in the stadium.”

Tucker does not currently hold an offer from Clemson, though the Tigers are showing substantial interest.

“The coaches said I definitely have a spot here at Clemson,” Tucker said. “They said ‘you’re the type of player we need up front.’”

Tucker has collected nearly 20 scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others. In July, he named a top five of Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

What is his interest level in Clemson?

“Clemson is definitely high,” he said. “Can’t wait to be back in Tigertown soon.”

Tucker made Saturday’s visit with one of his teammates at Knoxville Catholic, 2020 offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the younger brother of Georgia offensive lineman and former Clemson target Cade Mays.

“Cooper enjoyed the visit,” Tucker said. “Says he’ll be back soon.”

Tucker has also made unofficial visits to Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee and Virginia Tech this season, and intends to take his official visits moving forward before he makes his commitment decision. He is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite.