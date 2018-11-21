Renfrow’s status for Saturday still uncertain

Clemson Football’s official account on Twitter announced its captains for Saturday’s game against rival South Carolina on Wednesday. Left tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Kendall Joseph and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will walk out on midfield and represent the Tigers during the coin toss ceremony for the 116th edition of the great rivalry.

Does this mean Renfrow will play for Clemson on Saturday?

“Whether he can play or not, he can be a captain. I know he is going to be able to walk out there for a coin toss,” head coach Dabo Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney said his star receiver “looks good” and is “doing well” when a follow up question was asked.

Swinney is still staying quiet about the health of Renfrow, who was literally knocked out of the game in the second quarter in the Tigers’ win over Duke last Saturday. Though several media members have tried to get an official word from Swinney, and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, on whether Renfrow is in or was in the concussion protocol procedure, neither has really said.

Swinney did say on Wednesday that Renfrow practiced.

“I think he is going to be fine,” the Clemson coach said. “He has looked good. He has practiced. He looked good out there today.”

Swinney never committed to saying Renfrow was going to play Saturday when he was asked if the senior was going to be a game-time decision.

Renfrow currently ranks third on the team with 36 catches for 392 yards and one touchdown in 2018. He is averaging 10.9 yards per catch. Prior to being injured last week, he set a Clemson record for most consecutive games with at least one catch, it was the 39th straight game he has caught at least one pass.

He also set the record for most starts by a wide receiver in a career, which is now at 43 games.