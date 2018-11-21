Tigers fall in Cayman Islands Classic Championship Game

Clemson lost its first game of the season Wednesday night as Creighton defeated the 16th-ranked Tigers, 87-82, in the Cayman Islands Classic Championship Game in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander scored the most points against a Clemson team in seven years as he dropped in 36 points to lead all scorers. It was a career-high for the sophomore, who chose to play for Creighton over Clemson.

Alexander came back to haunt the Tigers as he made 9-of-16 shots overall, including 7-of-12 from behind the arc. His three-point shooting was the difference in the game as he made two more than Clemson did as a team.

The Tigers (5-1) were just 5-of-19 from downtown.

Overall, the Bluejays (5-1) made 10-of-26 three-pointers.

Marcquise Reed scored 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting to lead Clemson, including 15 points in the last five minutes as Clemson tried to rally. The Tigers trailed by as many as 12 points in the game.

Reed averaged 22.3 points in the three-game tournament. His 27 points on Wednesday tied his career.

However, Reed did not play his best game. He turned the basketball over seven times and was 0-for-5 three-point range.

Besides Reed, Clemson also got 13 points and three assists from point guard Shelton Mitchell, while center Elijah Thomas added 11 points. Forward Amir Simms scored 10 points before fouling out.

David Skara had eight points and led the Tigers with 11 points.

The Tigers shot 53.4 percent from the field, but left some points at the foul line, connecting on just 15-of-22 attempts (68.2 percent).

Clemson allowed Creighton to shoot 55.8 percent from the field, while the Bluejays made 19-of-25 foul shots (76.0 percent).

The Tigers return home Monday to take on Nebraska at 7 p.m., at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.