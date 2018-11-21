Top-ranked in-state CB recaps Clemson visit

The Clemson recruiting spotlight last weekend was on the dozen-plus official visitors the Tigers played host to. But they also welcomed a number of notable prospects to campus as unofficial visitors for Saturday’s game vs. Duke at Death Valley.

One of those was Hilton Head Island (S.C.) Hilton Head’s Christian Miller, a junior who is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in South Carolina for the class of 2020. He was invited to visit by Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“It was a great visit,” Miller said. “I camped there as a freshman and my sister graduated from Clemson last year. I have been on campus several times but this is the first time I have been back to visit the new athletic facility. Carlos Watkins, Jabril Robinson and T.J. Burrell are friends of mine.

“It was nice to visit while so many of the top class of 2019 players were on their official visits. Clemson is very conservative with their invites. There wasn’t a lot of recruits in attendance which gave you a lot of time to spend with the coaches.”

Miller (5-11, 170) enjoyed meeting with Reed as well as Clemson assistant Lemanski Hall, his area recruiter.

“Coach Reed is an excellent coach with a good reputation for developing DBs,” Miller said. “Coach Reed likes my intensity and my physical play. Also my ability to travel from side to side with the No. 1 receivers. He’s heard about my on-field dominance.”

Miller holds an offer from USF, while he cited South Carolina, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Northwestern and Indiana as some of the other schools showing interest. He has also visited South Carolina, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State this season.

Miller says he comes from a house divided between the in-state rivalry, as his sister is a Clemson alumna and his brother is a freshman at South Carolina. He is hoping to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“It would be amazing to receive an offer from one of the top programs in the country let alone in the state,” he said. “As a kid, you always dream of being able to represent your state. I used to wear a No. 1 Clemson jersey in practice when I played youth/Lowcountry league football. When I first visited Clemson’s locker room several years ago I envisioned myself playing there.”