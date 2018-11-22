5-star Ladson enjoys ‘great’ official visit to Clemson

Clemson’s highest-rated commitment, Frank Ladson, was among those who made their official visit to Tigertown last weekend.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the five-star wide receiver from Miami (Fla.) South Dade to see how he enjoyed the official visit experience.

“It was great,” Ladson said.

What was the highlight?

“The game,” he said, referring to the Tigers’ 35-6 win over Duke at Death Valley on Saturday night.

Ladson (6-4, 170) spent a lot of time with his future position coach, Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott, prior to the game.

“It was great just spending time with him and watching the guys do their pregame,” Ladson said.

Ladson was accompanied on the visit by his mother, father, brother and sister, all of whom had a great time as well.

“They loved it,” he said.

Ladson was joined on campus by a number of his fellow commits in Clemson’s 2019 class and said he felt the group bond during the official visit weekend.

“We will only continue to grow tighter,” he said.

Ladson is ranked as one of the top five wide receivers nationally for the 2019 class by all of the major recruiting services. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 26 overall prospect in the country.