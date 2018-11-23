Clemson is ready for the Gamecocks

The Clemson-South Carolina game is one of the oldest and best rivalries in college football.

Because there are no NFL teams in the state and pro sports don’t matter, the Clemson-Carolina game is truly the biggest sporting event each year in the state of South Carolina.

Clemson leads the all-time series 69-42-4, and has won the last four. The Tigers, who are once again playing for a four consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff, will do all they can to make it five in a row against the Gamecocks, something the program has not done in 78 years.

If you are not fired up for the game yet, this video by Clemson Football will surely do the trick.