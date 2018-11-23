Commit Performance of the Week

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at the performance of a Clemson commitment as they compete in their high school games under the Friday night lights.

This week, TCI spotlights Chez Mellusi out of Naples High School in Naples, Fla. The Naples Golden Eagles defeated the Fort Myers Green Wave by a score of 24-9 to advance to the 2018 FHSAA Football – Class 6A Regional Finals against North Fort Myers. Mellusi contributed early and often in this regional semifinal victory.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, Mellusi is a force to be reckoned with on the field for the Golden Eagles. He saw a ton of touches in the game against the Green Wave, carrying the ball a total of 18 times.

Mellusi took those 18 carries for a total of 193 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. His total yardage and average yards per carry led the team on the night and he also had the longest run for the night and the only two rushing touchdowns. His longest run was a 65-yarder that led to one of his two touchdowns late in the first quarter. Only a few minutes of game clock before that touchdown, though, Mellusi had carried the ball into the end zone on a 19-yard run.

On the year, Mellusi has 141 carries for 1,557 yards. He is averaging 11 yards per carry and has a total of 21 rushing touchdowns.

Tiger fans should keep an eye on Mellusi when he steps foot on campus next year because he is another weapon that is being added in the backfield.