Clemson offense shines as defense struggles

Second-ranked Clemson played its worst defensive game of the season giving up 600 yards and five touchdowns through the air but stood behind the offense for a 56-35 victory over rival South Carolina. In doing so the Tigers claimed their fifth consecutive victory in the series and extended their series lead to 70-42-4 all time against the Gamecocks.

Clemson totaled a season high 744 yards of total offense with 393 from the hand of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and 351 yards on the ground. The Tigers pulled away in the second half with 28 additional points.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers who contributed to the game with outstanding individual performances.

Travis Etienne

Etienne finished the day with 150 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns in a solid day at tailback, but his most impressive stat is the new record he claimed. His first touchdown carry of the game marked his 18thrushing touchdown this season a new record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, passing Lester Brown, James Davis and Wayne Gallman.

Etienne spearheaded the Clemson rushing attack that also set a new school record for touchdowns in a single season with 41.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow seems to turn the jets on when he plays the rival Gamecocks and did so yet again Saturday night. He finished the day with five catches for 80 yards including a big third down catch for 32 yards on Clemson’s first drive of the game.

The most impressive part of Renfrow’s day is that after leaving last week’s game against Duke with a concussion, he fought back from the injury to face his in-state rival.

Adam Choice

Choice did not finish the day with whopping yardage, rushing for 56 yards on seven carries, but he consistently finished of drives for the Tigers. The senior tailback rushed for three touchdowns in the win over the Gamecocks.

Tee Higgins

Higgins again established himself as Lawrence’s premier target with six catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. His longest catch on the day was a 34-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Offensive Line

The Clemson offensive line looked outstanding against the Gamecocks, it did not allow a sack or even a pressure with just one tackle for loss in the lopsided victory over South Carolina. The front five gave significant push in the trenches as well to open up lanes for the Tigers running attack.