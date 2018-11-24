TCI Game Day: South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson

CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson looks to go 12-0 for the second time in four years and once again defeat South Carolina. The Tigers hope to continue their run to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.



Television: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Bob Griese, Todd McShay

2018 Record: Clemson 11-0, South Carolina 6-4

ACC Record: Clemson 8-0

Series History: Clemson leads 69-42-4

Last Meeting: Clemson won 34-10 in 2017

CLEMSON SEARCHES FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT WIN IN SERIES AGAINST SOUTH CAROLINA

No. 2/2 Clemson will wrap up the 2018 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 24, when the team plays host to archrival South Carolina. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at what’s on the line this week by the numbers.

– 100: Clemson enters this week in search of its 100th win of the decade. Clemson would become only the third FBS program to win 100 games this decade, joining Alabama and Ohio State.

– 70: A win Saturday would be Clemson’s 70th alltime win against South Carolina. Currently, Clemson’s 69 all-time wins against South Carolina are its most against any opponent.

– 52: Clemson’s senior class enters its final game at Death Valley with a 51-4 record since 2015. A 52nd win would add to the school and ACC records set by the class with its 51st win last week.

– 17: Sophomore running back Travis Etienne tied Clemson’s single-season school record by recording his 17th rushing touchdown of the year last week. With one more rushing touchdown this week, he can break the deadlock with Lester Brown (1978), James Davis (2006) and Wayne Gallman (2016) to take sole ownership of the school record.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to complete its seventh undefeated regular season in school history, joining the 1900 (6-0), 1906 (4-0-3), 1948 (10-0), 1950 (8-0-1), 1981 (11-0) and 2015 (12-0) Clemson squads. A win would make it Clemson’s fifth time finishing a regular season with without any losses or ties.

– Clemson attempting to open a season 12-0 for only the third time, joining a 12-0 record in all 12 games of the 1981 season and a 12-0 mark in the first 12 games of 2015.

– Clemson winning the first 12 games of a season for the second time under Head Coach Dabo Swinney (2015). Swinney would become the first coach in Clemson history to coach the school to multiple 12-0 starts, as Danny Ford accomplished the feat once during Clemson’s 1981 national championship campaign.

– The 2018 Tigers winning a 12th game to tie the 1981 and 2017 squads for the third-most wins in a season in school history.

– Clemson winning its 52nd game in the last four years to add to existing school and ACC records for wins held by Clemson’s 2018 senior class.

FINAL HOME GAME FOR THE 2018 SENIORS

Though the team formally celebrated Senior Day against Duke last week, this week’s contest will represent the last appearance by Clemson’s 2018 senior class at Memorial Stadium.

An attempt to encapsulate the full contribution of Clemson’s 2018 senior class may be futile, as the group will eventually conclude its time as Tigers as one of the most successful senior classes in the history of college football. Currently, the 2018 senior class…

… holds a 51-4 overall record in the last four years, one of two senior classes in the country to produce 50 wins in that span.

… is already the winningest class in both Clemson and ACC history..

… will become the first senior class in conference history to play in four consecutive ACC Championship games, and with a win in Charlotte, could become the first class in conference history to win four ACC titles outright.

… is attempting to become only the second senior class in the country ever to earn four consecutive College Football Playoff berths.

… has won 42 games against Power Five conference opponents since 2015, the most in the country.

… has been ranked in the AP Top 15 in every poll of their careers, including a Top 10 ranking in each of the last 55 polls, tied for the longest such streak in the country.

SERIES TIDBITS

– Four Clemson quarterbacks have started and defeated South Carolina at least three times, Steve Fuller (1976-78), Homer Jordan (1980-82), Charlie Whitehurst (2002-05) and Deshaun Watson (2014-16). Whitehurst is the only quarterback in the series to start four straight victories.

– The visiting team won seven years in a row between 1991-97.

– Clemson has a record of 51-32-3 in Columbia, including a 34-10 win in Columbia last year.

– Clemson entered the game three years ago ranked No. 1 in the nation. It marked the first time either team was ranked No. 1 entering the contest. Clemson won, 37-32, in Columbia.

– This weekend’s game will be played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the 12th year in a row. Clemson has a 12-8 record against South Carolina when the game is played the Saturday after Thanksgiving or on Thanksgiving Day. The only game played on Thanksgiving was the 1963 contest that was moved from the Saturday before Thanksgiving to Thanksgiving due to the death of President John F. Kennedy.

QUARTERLY DOMINANCE

Clemson has outscored opponents, 492-133, this season for a scoring differential of 359 points, the second-best scoring margin in the country. The Tigers have been particularly dominant in the second and third quarters, producing scoring margins of 146 and 123 points, respectively, in those periods.

Clemson’s worst quarterly margin of 39 points in the fourth quarter still ranks ahead of full-season margins of 70 FBS teams. Included below is a comparison showing how Clemson’s individual quarter margins compare

against the full-game differentials of other FBS teams.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 52, South Carolina 17

Will – Clemson 45, South Carolina 0