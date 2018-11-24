Wide receiver visiting Death Valley for South Carolina game

Another highly touted wide receiver out of the state of Georgia is taking a visit to Death Valley this weekend for the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Class of 2020 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark product Ze’Vian Capers has already visited Clemson a few times this year, but is returning on Saturday for a taste of a night rivalry game.

Capers told The Clemson Insider that he was in contact with Mississippi State and Tennessee in addition to Clemson recently. He has also been garnering interest from Syracuse, Florida, Purdue, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan State.

He usually talks with Clemson coaches Jeff Scott and Brandon Streeter on a weekly basis, and has a rock solid relationship with them.

“We always catch up during the week,” Capers said. “Since my freshman year they have formed a relationship with me so we talk a little about everything… staying focused, setting goals and most definitely enjoy the recruiting process.”

Capers said that he discusses game tape and other aspects of the game with Scott and Streeter after every game during the season.

“After every Friday night game I have and their Saturday games that they win,” he said. “We kind of discuss details…what was at stake, the accomplishments, etc… kind of growing into their culture achievement.”

Right now, it looks like Clemson is in the driver’s seat, but that does not mean the fight is over for the Tigers. Capers is enjoying the process and is leaving all of his options open.

“At this point I’m just enjoying the recruiting process and being aware of what programs have to offer and how I fit into their schemes,” he said. “I feel like I could come in as freshman and make a huge impact because of my physicality and athleticism.”

Capers visited Florida this past week and will be in Death Valley for his last unofficial visit of the season.

He did tell TCI that he would love to come back to Clemson for Junior Day if he gets an invite.

“When they call for me, I am there,” he said.

The Tigers continue to trend upward for Capers, and the 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver has the tools to be a solid receiver in one of the deepest wide receivers corps in the country.