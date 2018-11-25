4-star DL picks up Clemson offer on visit

Clemson has extended a new offer to a Class of 2020 recruit who was on campus this weekend.

After attending the Tigers’ victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Death Valley, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star defensive end Tyler Baron reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday.

“Extremely blessed and honored to have received an offer from THE Clemson University,” Baron wrote in a Twitter post.

Baron also has offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State among others.

The 6-4, 250-pounder is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 strong-side defensive end and No. 104 overall prospect in the 2020 class.