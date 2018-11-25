Highlights: Clemson 56 South Carolina 35

South Carolina vs. Clemson: The 2nd-ranked Tigers put on an offensive show against the rival Gamecocks, winning 56-35 Saturday night. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence racked up 435 total yards and threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 150 yards and 2 scores in the win. The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated for the 7th time in school history and the victory was also the 5th-straight win over South Carolina.

Video courtesy ACC Digital Network

