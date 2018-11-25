She says 'yes' to senior running back

After the Clemson football team defeated South Carolina Saturday for a fifth straight year, one Tiger added another celebratory moment to the night.

Walk-on running back, Ryan Mac Lain, the cousin of former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, proposed to his long time girlfriend, Athena Blair, after Clemson fans stormed the field after defeating their rival at Memorial Stadium.

Mac Lain’s fiancée is a member of Clemson’s ROTC program. Blair was recently commissioned as a Signal Corps Officer in the United States Army. For the last two years, the recently engaged couple performed a handshake in the end zone before every home game.

The proposal drew quite the crowd after the Tigers’ victory as Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and the other running back group surrounded Mac Lain before he got down on one knee.

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott patiently awaited Blair to say ‘yes’ before tackling Mac Lain to the ground with his teammates. Clemson fans walking by also stopped to watch the ecstatic couple while their families stood nearby cheering.