Swinney: "Don't monkey roll"

Swinney: "Don't monkey roll"

Football

Swinney: "Don't monkey roll"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had his team penalized Saturday night for something he didn’t know was against the rules.  Clelin Ferrell got a penalty called for doing a “monkey roll”.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
59m

Clemson has landed a major commitment from one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the class of 2020. Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home