Swinney: "Don't monkey roll"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had his team penalized Saturday night for something he didn’t know was against the rules. Clelin Ferrell got a penalty called for doing a “monkey roll”.
Clemson Wide Receiver Tee Higgins didn’t have much to say after he and the second-ranked Tigers beat South Carolina 56-35 Saturday at Death Valley. Higgins did most of his talking on the field. The (…)
Clemson has landed a major commitment from one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the class of 2020. Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers (…)
The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released. There is plenty of movement starting at No. 4 in this week’s poll. The Tigers remain No. 2 in the latest rankings.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson senior offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt has been voted the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the second consecutive year, the Atlantic Coast (…)
South Carolina vs. Clemson: The 2nd-ranked Tigers put on an offensive show against the rival Gamecocks, winning 56-35 Saturday night. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence racked up 435 total yards and (…)
Clemson ran out to a 49-21 lead with 12 minutes to go Saturday night in Death Valley before calling off the dogs. Check out some of the 5th win in a row over South Carolina for the Tigers. Photo Gallery
Clemson welcomed a lot of top prospects to Death Valley on Saturday for the game against South Carolina. Check out what some of the recruits and others had to say on Twitter about their visit to (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was less than happy with his defenses’ performance Saturday night against South Carolina. The Tigers may have won the game, 56-35, but to Venables all he saw was a (…)
Clemson has extended a new offer to a Class of 2020 recruit who was on campus this weekend. After attending the Tigers’ victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Death Valley, Nashville (Tenn.) (…)
Was Dabo Swinney surprised that his defense gave up 600 yards and 35 points to their rival on Saturday? Absolutely he was. However, is he concerned? “There’s a lot that happened in tonight’s game that (…)