Trevor Lawrence makes his mark in first rivalry game

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence just conquered his first game in the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry by setting the record for passing yards against the Gamecocks in the all-time series.

The freshman threw for 383 yards and one touchdown while completing 27-of-36 passes in the Tigers’ 56-35 victory over the Gamecocks Saturday at Death Valley.

Lawrence on his first rivalry game

“It was awesome. It was a great experience. The atmosphere was crazy. It was fun.”

Lawrence on the shootout

“I didn’t really know going into to it. I knew that we were prepared, and we played a good game. We did what we set out to do, which was to win the game. I’m really proud of that.”

Lawrence on setting the record of passing yards against South Carolina

“They didn’t tell me that, but that’s awesome. Just a big shout to my O-line and receivers. They make it easy on me.”

Lawrence on the balance of the offense

“That makes it tough for a defense. They have to pick one. Are they going to stop the run, stop the pass? It makes it easier on us when we can do both so well.”

Lawrence on the fun of the rivalry game

“It’s just fun. Every week obviously a team wants to beat you, but with a rivalry there’s a little something extra. It’s fun to prepare all week for these guys and knowing how big of a game it is. Also it’s the last game of the regular season, so to be able finish the season that way was great.”