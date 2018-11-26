Brownell: Lack of energy in the building

For the second day in a row a Clemson coach called out the fan base.

A day after Dabo Swinney indicated he saw stories written about the South Carolina game and heard comments on how fans were not happy about the result against the Gamecocks, men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell indicated his team’s lack of energy in Monday’s 68-66 loss to Nebraska matched what was in the building.

“There was not a lot of energy in the building… I understand it is hard,” he said sarcastically. “Everybody was there for Saturday’s football game and we got a big game Saturday in the ACC (Championship Game), but we just didn’t have quite the juice in the stadium tonight and maybe our guys did not either. I don’t know.”

Clemson announced there were 6,974 fans in attendance Monday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. However, the announced crowd and who was actually in the seats was much smaller. And like Brownell said, his team’s energy matched what they played in front of.

The Tigers were lethargic all night, shooting just 4-of-12 from behind the arc and could not find any offensive rhythm in the game.

“I just thought there were a couple of plays they got to that we did not,” Brownell said. “Obviously, when two evenly matched teams play a game like that it is going to come down to one play here or there, whether it is an offensive rebound or a turnover.”

Clemson (5-2) had 11 turnovers, which is right about where it likes to play.

“I do think there were a couple of plays where it looked like we were going to make a basket and then something bad happens,” Brownell said.