High school football games are still going on under the Friday night lights and Clemson has commits all across the country performing in these games. Each week, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at one player who had a notable performance in their game. This week, the Commit Performance of the Week belongs to Joe Ngata of the Folsom High School Bulldogs in Folsom, Calif.

The Folsom Bulldogs took on the St. Mary’s Rams (Stockton, Calif.) in the playoffs and hammered them 52-7. Ngata is a wide receiver standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds. In the game against the Rams, Ngata had one carry for 18 yards and eight receptions for 169 yards, averaging 21.1 yards per reception. Ngata had success in getting yards after the catch as he used his speed to race through Rams defenders. On two occasions, he found the end zone to contribute 12 points to the team’s 45-point victory.

Ngata’s first touchdown was the second touchdown of the game. The play started on the 23-yard line and he was thrown a 5-yard pass. Upon catching the ball, he immediately faced a Rams defender which he shrugged off as he tried to bring him down. He then outran three other defenders, one of which grabbed him as he was entering the end zone.

His second touchdown came late in the second quarter from the 50-yard line. His quarterback dumped the ball off to him at the line of scrimmage. Ngata was seen running all over the field as he juked defenders and ran behind a series of blocks that his team produced for him. His speed allowed him to race toward the right side of the end zone, tallying another 6 points for the team.

Ngata and the Folsom Bulldogs are heading to state after their 45-point victory over St. Mary’s. Ngata will be a great addition to Clemson’s already dominant receiving corps. He has a ton of talent that he is going to bring to the Tigers when he comes to campus next season.