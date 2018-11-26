Renfrow 'crushed' his time in Death Valley

From walk-on to National Championship hero and everything in between, Hunter Renfrow’s presence has been felt by all and his absence next season may be felt even more.

If there is anything the wide receiver will remember about his time as a Tiger it’s the play called “crush,” the two-yard catch from Deshaun Watson to win the 2016 National Championship. The same play was called Saturday night as Renfrow made his final catch at Death Valley during No. 2 Clemson’s 56-35 victory over South Carolina, helping the Tigers to their fifth consecutive game over the Gamecocks.

“We knew they were going to be in man coverage and whenever we called that play there was definitely some reminiscing,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “I thought for a second, he was going to go score on it.

“That was awesome for his last catch in Death Valley to be the same play from the national championship. It was definitely something special and something he will remember.”

A native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Renfrow is familiar with the hype that is always built up for this game and is proud to have spent his Clemson career going undefeated against the Gamecocks.

“Growing up, in high school, they were on a little streak there, 5-0,” Renfrow said after the game Saturday night.

“Being from the lower part of the state, you hear things just kind of nagging you for being a Clemson fan so it was something that you definitely remember. It was good to get five in a row and hopefully we get six in a row.”

Renfrow’s time as a Tiger is nothing short of remarkable. Saturday night he continued his streak of at least one reception in 40 straight games, which is a school record. He also set the record for most starts by a Clemson receiver on Saturday, with 43.

However, “crush” will always be special to Renfrow. Tonight it came in the form of a nine-yard pass in the fourth quarter which then led to a seven-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne.

Although his time in a Tiger uniform is not done yet, Renfrow spent time Saturday soaking up his last few minutes under the lights in Death Valley.

“It means everything to me,” Renfrow said. “I kind of sat down there in the third quarter. We were up 42-21, maybe. I just tried to look around and soak in the moment because I knew it would be my last time in Death Valley.

“It was cool. We called “crush” there on fourth down because that was my last catch in the Valley so that was pretty cool there.”