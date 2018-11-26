Venables confirms recent contact with Texas Tech

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables confirmed he has spoken with Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, but he did not indicate if it was in regards to the Red Raiders’ recent vacancy at head coach.

Hocutt fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday and early Monday Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman Tweeted, “Hocutt ‘has talked’ with Clemson DC Brent Venables about the Red Raiders HC vacancy.’”

Texas Tech source says AD Kirby Hocutt "has talked" with Clemson DC Brent Venables about the Red Raiders HC vacancy and has reached out to others. "I think Kirby's going to move pretty fast." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 26, 2018

“Kirby and I, as everyone knows, we were college teammates, fellow linebackers and we are very, very good friends,” Venables said, when The Clemson Insider asked him about the report. “I talk to Kirby a lot and I talked with him recently, but that is all I am going to say.”

Venables went on to say more a little more, though.

“I have a great job and I have great loyalty and appreciation for the people that are responsible for me being here,” he said. “The players, Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Dan Radakovich, our administration, our fellow coaches, I would never comprise the integrity of my job for other opportunities, ever, ever. That is not who I am.”

After a brief pause, Venables continued.

“Just so people understand and where I am at right now, my son Jake is here, and he is chasing his dream. I sold this dream to him. My responsibility as a dad is to support him for as long as he wants to chase his dreams. Who am I to be a hypocrite regardless of what opportunities are out there? That is how I look at it.”

Last July, Clemson made Venables, in terms of contract value, the highest paid coordinator in the country. Venables signed a five-year deal that will be worth $11.6 million dollars, including incentives and retention bonus.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator makes $2 million per year.

According to the terms in Venables’ contract, he will earn a retention bonus of $200,000 per year the first two years of the deal. The final three years, he will be paid $400,000 per year in retention bonuses.

The retention bonuses will be paid at the end of the college football season, 15 days after the national championship game. The retention bonuses will fund a split dollar life insurance plan.

There is no buyout for Venables should he leave Clemson for a head coaching job.