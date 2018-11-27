What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson Shines Again

Former Clemson All-American Deshaun Watson put on another show Monday night leading the Houston Texans to their eighth straight win. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Watson’s performance.

Deshaun Watson put on an absolute clinic in Houston 👌 (📍 @madebygoogle) pic.twitter.com/emxaW1pTmI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2018

Deshaun Watson have a night! pic.twitter.com/Z8lEca9XnH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2018

Deshaun Watson leads Texans to franchise-record 8th straight win, 34-17 over Titans @kristieAP https://t.co/vNq1SI9Cxm — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) November 27, 2018

#Texans QB @DeshaunWatson threw for 210 yards vs. Tennessee and joined Kurt Warner as the only players to record at least 4,500 yards and 35 passing touchdowns in a player’s first 18 career games in NFL history #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/rtLub2fKNU — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2018

The @HoustonTexans are the first team in NFL history to win 8 straight games immediately following an 0-3 start (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/bJrTim1cfL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2018

Nothing but love between Deshaun Watson and Marcus Mariota 🤝 pic.twitter.com/DrCN3ugHiF — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2018

I was sold on Deshaun Watson before he was drafted. Said I would've taken him No. 1 overall. But tonight his arm looks stronger than ever. Just throwing ROCKETS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2018

This Texans offense is potent man, @deshaunwatson out here leading the charge like a 10 year vet 🍽! Defense on another level too, #contenders — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) November 27, 2018

Deshaun Watson ➡️ Demaryius Thomas First TD as a Texan ✅

📺: ESPN #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/jfnrMsrs7p — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 27, 2018