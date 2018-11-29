Clemson commit says win vs. South Carolina ‘made a statement’

A week after attending Clemson’s game against Duke, Clemson linebacker commitment Greg Williams made another unofficial visit to Death Valley last Saturday for the South Carolina game.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Williams said of the visit. “Just feels like home every time I’m up there.”

Williams, a native of Swansea, S.C., grew up about 30 minutes from South Carolina’s campus. But he has been committed to Clemson for more than five months, so he enjoyed witnessing the Tigers beat the Gamecocks by three touchdowns, 56-35, to extend their winning streak in the rivalry to five straight games.

“Great win and it made a statement that Clemson runs the state,” he said.

While on campus the past two weekends, Williams was able to continue building upon his relationship with the coaching staff.

“They were excited for me to come and can’t wait for me to come up there and start working,” he said.

Williams will make his official visit to Clemson in January before enrolling at the school this upcoming summer.

The future Tiger defender knows what he needs to do to prepare himself for the next level of football.

“Just keep working on my craft,” he said, “and never settle and keep a good mindset.”

Williams (6-4, 235) is ranked as a top-10 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2019 class by ESPN. He was recently selected for the 82nd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game, which will be played Dec. 15 at Wofford College.