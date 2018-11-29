Pitt looks to prevent Tigers' date with history

Second-ranked Clemson will attempt to win its fourth-straight outright Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

If the Tigers (12-0) can pull the win off over Coastal Division Champion Pittsburgh, it will mark the first time one team has won four straight ACC Championship Game and outright championships in league history.

All that stands in their way is a Pitt team that has a proven track record of knocking off highly-ranked teams. The Panthers make their first ACC Championship appearance on the backs of running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, but will be going up against the vaunted front-seven of the Clemson defense, which leads the league in rushing defense.

–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network