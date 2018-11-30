Twin brothers enjoy recruiting trip to Clemson

Last weekend, Clemson played host to a pair of twin brothers who double as a couple of promising prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.

Blythewood (S.C.) wide receiver Joshua Burrell and defensive back Jordan Burrell visited Clemson last Saturday for the South Carolina game. It was their second unofficial visit to Clemson in as many years.

“It was great,” Joshua said. “I enjoyed my time getting to experience the Clemson game-day environment once again.”

Jordan enjoyed the visit as well, saying the experience appealed to him for several reasons.

“I was really pleased with a lot of things,” he said. “One was the PAW Journey, which works with the football players and their lives after football. … Another thing I thought stood out was the facilities and how it’s only for the football team. The facilities are very well put together, and on the visit it felt like everything was a luxury. But if I chose to play for Clemson, I’d have all those things accessible every single day.”

Clemson’s facilities didn’t fail to impress Joshua, either.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “The weight room is huge and the indoor field is one of the best I’ve seen. Definitely enjoyed playing some basketball and table tennis as well.”

While on campus, the Burrell brothers were able to catch up with Clemson assistant Brandon Streeter, their area recruiter, who let them know he will be keeping tabs on them moving forward.

“He said that he’s going to be watching us and he’s coming to Blythewood in December or January,” Joshua said.

Joshua and Jordan are both also drawing interest from schools such as South Carolina, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest. They have made recruiting trips to all of those schools this fall as well.

Clemson has a patient recruiting philosophy and rarely offers players as young as the Burrell brothers, who are still only sophomores. But should they earn the opportunity to play for Clemson in the future, it would obviously mean a lot to the recruits who live a couple of hours away from Tigertown.

“It would definitely be a game-changer knowing that I’m an in-state recruit,” Jordan said. “I really enjoyed Clemson and I’d be very appreciative.”

“I love Clemson’s football program,” Joshua added. “They’re obviously doing something that makes them successful year after year.”