Clemson wins 4th straight ACC Championship, punches ticket to CFP

CHARLOTTE — Clemson made Atlantic Coast Conference history Saturday thanks to its 42-10 victory over Pittsburgh at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The second-ranked Tigers became the first team in the league’s 66-history to win four straight championships, while also being the first team to win four consecutive ACC Championship Games. Clemson is just the second Power 5 school since conference title games started in 1992 to win four consecutive conference championship games, joining Florida who did it from 1993-’96.

With the victory, the Tigers (13-0) also wrapped up a fourth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff. It was also Clemson’s 18th ACC Championship and 24th conference championship overall.

Travis Etienne, who was named ACC Player of the Year earlier this week, won MVP honors when he rushed for 156 yards and scored two touchdowns. The sophomore opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown. He also had a 45-yard run and scored on a three-yard run as well.

The 156 yards marked the sixth time this season Etienne rushed for 150 or more yards in a game.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not have his most accurate game of the season, the freshman completed just 12-of-24 passes for 118 yards, but he threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Tee Higgins and did not throw an interception. He threw touchdown passes of 5 and 10 yards to Higgins, who led Clemson with three catches for 36 yards.

The Clemson defense bounced back after last week’s poor showing against South Carolina, and held the Panthers to 200 total yards.

Etienne ran for 143 yards on nine carries to go along with his two touchdowns. The Clemson running back became the fifth Clemson player to run for more than 100 yards in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers had three one-play touchdown drives which took 13 seconds, three seconds and four seconds.