ESPN’s Howard explains why Clemson will beat Pitt

ESPN’s College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard says Miami’s performance against the Pittsburgh offense showed second-ranked Clemson how to beat the Panthers.

The Hurricanes held Pitt (7-5, 6-2 ACC) to 69 rushing yards and to just 1.8 yards per carry. The Panthers come into tonight’s ACC Championship Game averaging 232 yards per game on the ground.

“I think the ‘Canes gave everyone the blueprint on how to stop Pittsburgh’s running attack. They only averaged 1.8 yards per carry,” Howard said. “We know that the Tigers got the defense to do it, especially with the guys up front. And the flip side, will Pitt be able to stop the Tigers’ running attack with Travis Etienne.”

Clemson’s rushing defense leads the ACC and ranks second nationally, allowing just 84.8 yards per game. The Tigers’ defensive line is led by ACC Defensive Player of the Year Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence and defensive end Austin Bryant.

The Tigers have 112 tackles for loss, which ranks second in the country.