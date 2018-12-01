ESPN’s Rece Davis sends Dabo Swinney a message

On ESPN’s College GameDay Show on Saturday, host Rece Davis and the guys talked about Dabo Swinney’s rant on last Sunday’s ACC Coaches’ Teleconference when he got on to those fans and the media who were saying last week’s win over South Carolina “felt like a loss.”

Clemson won the game 56-35, but gave up 600 yards to the Gamecocks, including 510 yards by quarterback Jake Bentley.

“Alright, a couple of things,” Davis said. “The fans just sounded like (Brent) Venables. The other thing is, ‘Hey, Dabo! Welcome to being awesome! And the other thing is that was a message to his team. That was not really about the fans. That was about making sure his team still enjoyed winning.”

The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) play Pitt tonight (8 p.m./ABC) in the ACC Championship Game.