Etienne wins ACC Championship Game MVP

CHARLOTTE– Lead by ACC Championship Game MVP Travis Etienne, second-ranked Clemson took care of business and won its fourth consecutive ACC Championship with a 42-10 victory over Pitt at Bank of America Stadium. The Tigers are now only the second Power 5 team to win four consecutive outright conference championships.

The only other team to do so is Florida when the Gators won four straight conference championships in 1993-’96.

Although the offense was inconsistent at times, Etienne was a constant. The sophomore rushed for 156 yards, with two touchdowns and was named the 2018 ACC Championship MVP.

He got things going early for the Tigers with a 75-yard run to the house on the very first play of the game, making it the fastest score in ACC Championship history.

That same touchdown run was also the longest play from scrimmage in ACC Championship history. The previous was 70 yards on a pass from Josh Nesbitt to Damarius Thomas when Georgia Tech faced Clemson in 2009.

Etienne also became the fifth ever Clemson player to rush for over 100 yards in an ACC Championship game. Tonight was his sixth game this season rushing for more than 150 yards.