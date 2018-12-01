Herbstreit gives his thoughts on how Pitt can beat Clemson

On ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning, analyst Kirk Herbstreit felt Pitt was looking past Miami and at the ACC Championship Game when they got beat 24-3 to the Hurricanes last week in Miami.

He feels the Panthers will give Clemson a better game tonight.

“I will say this for Pitt. You can look at the game from Miami and say Miami’s defense, Clemson’s defense built somewhat the same athletically and size. I think Pitt had one eye on Charlotte and one eye on Miami.

“I think Pitt, they relish the underdog role. Pat Narduzzi coached under Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, that is what they kind of build, a chip on their shoulder. That is their only chance to be competitive because they are a running offense.”

Pitt (7-2, 6-2 ACC) comes into tonight’s game ranked 121 nationally at throwing the ball, averaging 153.4 yards per game through the air.

“They are 121 in passing offense. They know that. They are smart coaches,” Herbstreit said. “They have to come up with a very similar scheme they had in 2016 with a lot of pre-snap movements, jet sweeps. Try to affect the eyes of Clemson. Try to affect the communication and try to hit some explosive (plays) because they are not driving 80 yards in 12 plays against that Clemson defense.”

The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) play Pitt tonight (8 p.m./ABC) in the ACC Championship Game.