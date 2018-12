Clemson jumped up 14-0 on a three-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne with 9:29 to play in the first quarter. The drive was one play for three yards in five seconds.

The Tigers started with excellent field position after Isaiah Simmons stripped Pitt quarterback Kenny Picket and Christian Wilkins scooped the ball and returned it to the three yard line. Etienne had no issue scoring from three yards out on for his second touchdown of the game on as many carries.