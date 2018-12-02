ESPN’s Pollack on Clemson’s success: It starts with the ‘head guy’

ESPN analyst David Pollack explained what makes Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney unique to other head coaches.

Swinney appeared on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show special Sunday afternoon and, like always, was quite entertaining as he talked to host Rece Davis. Afterwards, Pollack explained that it is Swinney’s positive and joyful attitude is what sets him apart from other head coaches in college football.

The No. 2 seed Clemson earned its fourth straight College Football Playoff Berth Sunday and will play No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers have won four straight ACC Championships as well.

“But that’s why, to me, that’s why they’re here. They’re a talented team, just like a lot of teams in the country. But it’s because of that interview. It’s because of Dabo Swinney. It’s because of the way he talks to his players,” Pollack said. “How many interviews are coaches going to do that? Are you going to get Nick Saban to do that? Are you going to get Urban Meyer to do that? Are you going to get Chris Petersen to do that?

“It’s hard to enjoy the journey. There’s so much to do always. That guy always enjoys the journey, and his kids enjoy the journey. He said they were going to celebrate this regardless. They were going to celebrate a great season regardless today. To manage all the success and all the turnover and all the talented guys you lose every year — and to be able to keep all those defensive linemen — was because of the head guy. It starts with him.”