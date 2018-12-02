Scott never knew seniors would be 4-year champions

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was extremely pleased with No. 2 Clemson after its 42-10 victory over Pittsburgh to win its fourth consecutive ACC Championship Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers (13-0) accumulated a total of 419 yards of offense and have now scored 27 or more points in 13 straight games for the first time in school history, extending its existing record.

Scott on four straight ACC titles

“(Hunter) Renfrow reminded me today at the hotel that four years ago when we were out here for our first one I told the wide receivers that this doesn’t happen every year so make sure you enjoy it. Now Renfrow and that senior group has been to four in a row.”

Scott on Travis Etienne’s 75-yard touchdown

“Travis, I mean what can you say. He’s a special player and he runs like he has everybody on his back right there. It’s awesome, the entire sideline just feeds off of Travis and those backs out there.”

Scott on the weather conditions and game plan

“We talked about it. We knew it was going to be wet. We said, ‘Hey no excuses we have to be able to go throw and have to be able to run regardless. Obviously we knew we would have a better opportunity to run the ball with the ball being wet.”

Scott on the Clemson defense

“Our defense, they’ve been special really all year long. It was not surprising. I knew this would be a good matchup for our defense vs. what Pitt was going to do. But it was great for them to get some turnovers, big plays.”

Scott on what has made Clemson such a “powerhouse”

“Number one it hasn’t happened over night. It’s taken time. This has been ten years since Coach Swinney has taken over and I was there whenever he took over and I remember he said, ‘I want us to build a good program, not a great team.’”