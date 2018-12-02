Swinney couldn't be prouder of his Tigers

Swinney couldn't be prouder of his Tigers

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Travis Etienne held a press conference following the ACC Championship victory.

Watch the press conference on TCITV:

CHARLOTTE—Clemson widened its lead to 21-10 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins. The drive covered 75-yards on seven plays in 2:59, scoring with 4:57 to play in the first half. (…)

Clemson jumped up 14-0 on a three-yard touchdown run for Travis Etienne with 9:29 to play in the first quarter. The drive was one play for three yards in five seconds. The Tigers started with excellent (…)

