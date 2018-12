Former Clemson head coach Jack Leggett led USA Baseball’s 18-and-under national team to a gold medal in the Pan AM Games in Panama on Sunday.

Leggett, who coached the Tigers to six College World Series appearances during his time at Clemson, coached Team USA to a 17-2 victory over host Panama in the Gold Medal Game.

GOLD for the 18U National team in Panama!! Beat down 17-2! Our offense was on fire all tourney! Jack Leiter gave us a great start and hitters were on point!! Defense +Baserunning were always there! USA 🇺🇸 baseball players made a great impression !! Proud to coach them! 7🇺🇸⚾️🥇 — Jack Leggett (@7jackleggett) December 3, 2018

Team USA went 9-0 in the tournament.

“We played our butts off,” Leggett told The Clemson Insider. “We were on fire! We have probably six to eight first rounders on the team.”