Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did in their playoff games this past weekend:

Clemson commit Kane Patterson of Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) stood out on both sides of the ball as he led his team to the TSSAA DII-AA championship with a 41-21 win vs. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.).

Patterson was named the game’s MVP after recording 13 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard rushing score, while posting seven tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. He also made a big tackle to stuff a fourth-down conversion attempt early in the game. Patterson and C.P.A. finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record.

Receiver commit Joe Ngata caught a 30-yard touchdown pass for Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) in the team’s 63-25 win vs. Monterey Trail (Elk Grove, Calif.). With the victory, Folsom captured its second straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship and will play Central (Fresno, Calif.) in a Division I-AA bowl game Friday.

Clemson commits and Milton (Milton, Ga.) teammates Joseph Charleston and Paul Tchio helped their team beat Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) in the Class 7A semifinals, 28-17, and advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Running back commit Chez Mellusi had 82 yards rushing on 18 carries for Naples (Naples, Fla.), but the team was handed a 40-7 defeat by Northwestern (Miami) in the Class 6A state semifinal. Mellusi finished his senior season with over 1,800 yards.

Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) teammates and Clemson commits Andrew Booth and Jalyn Phillips suffered a heartbreaking, 22-21 loss to Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.) in the 7A state semifinals, which saw Archer fall on a blocked PAT in overtime. Booth made a big play early, recovering a fumble on his team’s opening offensive possession of the game that ended in a touchdown.

Clemson commits Davis Allen and Brannon Spector of Calhoun (Calhoun, Ga.) also saw their season come to an end with a 22-7 loss to Clemson 2020 commit Sergio Allen and Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) in the Class 3A semifinal. Spector had an interception return for a touchdown but it was called back due to a block in the back.

In other action, Clemson 2019 commit Sheridan Jones logged four receptions for 33 yards for Maury (Norfolk, Va.), which fell to Highland Springs (Highland Springs, Va.), 71-28, in the Class 5 semifinal. Clemson 2020 commit Demonte Capehart and Hartsville (Hartsville, S.C.) lost to Myrtle Beach, 52-31, in the Class 4A lower-state final.