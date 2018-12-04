Brownell is proud of how his team fought

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was less than pleased with his team’s performance Tuesday against St. Peter’s, but he was proud of how his team fought until the end, as the Tigers came out on top, 65-60.

Clemson shot 14 percent from behind the arc compared to St. Peter’s 47.6 percent success rate (10-of-21). The Tigers also went 41 percent from the field overall, but they were more successful at the foul line 76.7 percent success rate (23-of-30).

Brownell told his players at halftime they would have to win the game at the free throw line, and that is what happened. He realizes there is much to fix on both sides of the ball before Clemson enters conference play.

Watch Brownell’s postgame interview on TCITV: