Brownell is proud of how his team fought

Brownell is proud of how his team fought

Basketball

Brownell is proud of how his team fought

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was less than pleased with his team’s performance Tuesday against St. Peter’s, but he was proud of how his team fought until the end, as the Tigers came out on top, 65-60.

Clemson shot 14 percent from behind the arc compared to St. Peter’s 47.6 percent success rate (10-of-21). The Tigers also went 41 percent from the field overall, but they were more successful at the foul line 76.7  percent success rate (23-of-30).

Brownell told his players at halftime they would have to win the game at the free throw line, and that is what happened. He realizes there is much to fix on both sides of the ball before Clemson enters conference play.

Watch Brownell’s postgame interview on TCITV:

, , , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson guard Marcquise Reed will undergo an MRI to test the severity of damage he suffered in his left knee during the Tigers’ 65-60 win over Saint Peters Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The (…)

reply
11hr

For guys like Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow, Austin Bryant, Mitch Hyatt, Kendall Joseph, Milan Richard and the rest of the senior class, the last four years have been wonderful. Their college experience at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home