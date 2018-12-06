From the Sidelines: ACC Championship Game

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tiger From the Sidelines.
In this edition my thoughts after watching Clemson win another ACC Championship From the Sidelines of Bank of America stadium.
The 2016 Clemson offense had players like Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, Mike Williams, Jordan Leggett and Artavis Scott putting up ridiculous numbers on the way to a national championship. They put up (…)
Marietta (Ga.) four-star defensive back Rashad Torrence is getting ready to cut down his lengthy list of college options as he looks to focus on his favorite schools and then render his decision in the near (…)
Trevor Lawrence is exactly where he thought he’d be when he decided to sign with Clemson…playing for an opportunity at a national championship. Lawrence and the rest of the second-ranked Tigers will (…)
Clemson continues to pick up more post-season accolades following a second undefeated regular season in the last four years. The Associated Press named 11 Tigers to their All-ACC Football Teams, (…)
Clemson has extended a new offer to a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton School tight end Lukas Ungar reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday evening. (…)
By Jamie Uyeyama/Irish Sports Daily Early Look at Clemson It feels weird to say that Notre Dame finally got invited to the “big boy table” because 1) it’s Notre Dame and 2) it’s not like the Irish (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been named a finalist for the Bobby Dodd Award as the National Coach of the Year. Swinney is one of seven finalist for the honor. He was the recipient of the Bobby Dodd (…)
After giving up 600 yards the previous week to rival South Carolina, Clemson’s defense bounced back the way many thought it would in last week’s ACC Championship Game. The Tigers held Pittsburgh to 199 (…)
Clemson four-star linebacker commitment Bryton Constantin of University Lab High School (Baton Rouge, La.) will play in the Louisiana Division II state championship game on Friday against St. (…)