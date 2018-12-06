Saban asked about the ROY bus and Clemson's program

Saban asked about the ROY bus and Clemson's program

Football

Saban asked about the ROY bus and Clemson's program

ATLANTA, Ga. — The four head coaches in this year’s College Football Playoff held a press conference Thursday afternoon.  Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about coach Swinney’s statements about the ROY (Rest of Y’all) bus and Clemson’s program.

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

After winning its fourth straight ACC championship, Clemson is now heading to its fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance. While the Tigers have continually claimed their spot in the playoff (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home