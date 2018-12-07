4-star Bama legacy has Clemson high on his list

Mount Juliet (Tenn.) four-star athlete Reggie Grimes, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, returned to Clemson for another visit last month.

Grimes (6-4, 215) attended the night victory over Duke on Nov. 17 with his father, uncle and a high school teammate.

“It was a great atmosphere,” said Grimes, who also took in a game at Death Valley during the 2017 season.

Grimes is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Reggie Grimes Sr., who played at Alabama in the late 1990s when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was then an assistant coach for the Tide.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who played at Alabama before Grimes arrived, made a recruiting visit to Mount Juliet High School to check in on Grimes’ son this week.

“I was glad he made time to see me while preparing for the bowl game,” the younger Grimes said.

Grimes received an offer from Clemson in June after he worked out with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the linebackers at the Swinney Camp. The Tigers are recruiting him as an athlete.

“They want me and were glad I could make it to a game,” Grimes said of what he has heard from the coaches lately.

Grimes, who has over a dozen offers, says the Tigers stack up well on his list following the visit.

“High,” he responded when asked where Clemson stands in his recruitment.

Which schools, besides Clemson, does Grimes regard as his favorites right now?

“Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and LSU,” he listed.

Grimes plans to make his decision during his senior year. He is ranked as the No. 3 weak-side defensive end in the country for the 2020 class per 247Sports, while ESPN tabs him as the No. 8 defensive end nationally and Rivals ranks him as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country.