Bulldogs hit record 19 shots behind the arc to down Clemson

After trailing by 19 points in the first half, Clemson rallied to cut the deficit to five points twice in the second half Saturday. However, Mississippi State kept making three-pointers, 19 to be exact, as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for an 82-71 victory at the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with a career-high 23 points, while center Elijah Thomas added 18 points and 8 rebounds.

However, the difference in the game was Mississippi State’s school record 19 three-pointers, including 8 from Lamar Peters, who scored a career-high 28 points. Peters was 8-of-11 from behind the arc, while Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

While Mississippi State (8-1) made 19 threes, the Tigers struggled behind the arc, especially with leading scorer Marcquise Reed sitting on the bench nursing a knee injury.

The Tigers (6-3) were just 6-of-27 from behind the arc. Shelton Mitchell, who had just 9 points, was 1-for-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-16 overall from the field. David Skara scored 12 points and was 5-of-6 from the field.

Clemson cut the Bulldogs’ lead to five points twice in the second half at 58-53 on a Clyde Trapp layup with 13:11 to play. Then at 65-60 on a put-back shot from Thomas with 9:15 to go.

However, the Bulldogs made two 3-pointers to go back up 11 points, 71-60, with 8:12 to play and never looked back.

Mississippi State led 42-34 at the break thanks in large part to making 10-of-18 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. The Bulldogs led by as many as 19 points, 38-19, in the first half.

Clemson missed its first 12 three-point attempts, but Mitchell buried the first three of the game with 3:29 to play in the half and then Simms made two to close out the half, including one that bounced in with six seconds to play to cut the lead to 42-34.

The Tigers finished the first half 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the last 3:29 and outscored Mississippi State 15-4 to get back in the game.

Clemson will take the next week off before returning home next Saturday to play Radford at 3 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.