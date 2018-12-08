What They Are Saying: Clemson commits in championship games

A trio of Clemson commitments played and made big plays in championship game victories this week.

Safety commit Ray Thornton and Central (Phenix City, Ala.) defeated Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.), 52-7, in the Alabama Class 7A championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, while linebacker commit Bryton Constantin and University High (Baton Rouge, La.) beat St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) by a score of 55-46 in the Louisiana Division II state championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Wide receiver commit Joseph Ngata and Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) knocked off Central (Fresno, Calif.) to win the Northern California Regional Division I-AA football championship.

Check out what people had to say on Twitter about the future Tigers in the championship games!

Taulia Tagovailoa's deep pass is picked off by #Clemson commit Ray Thornton, who returned 68 yards. Red Devils threatening again. — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) December 6, 2018

Clemson commit Ray Thornton picks off Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa in Alabama 7A state championship. pic.twitter.com/nlrC6BCF2b — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 6, 2018

For those interested, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott was indeed at the Class 7A state championship game last night in Jordan-Hare, explaining his trip to Auburn. Clemson commit Ray Thornton and target EJ Williams play for Central. pic.twitter.com/SLgywgpD7a — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) December 6, 2018

State Champs 💰 pic.twitter.com/ppYWhcP31y — R E X ⚔️ (@rex_ray8) December 6, 2018

Incredible display of offensive dominance – @FolsomBulldogFB beat a 13-0 Central team in Fresno 84-46 to repeat at CIF NorCal Division I-AA champions.@KB_theqbi passes for 4 TDs, runs for 4, and @Elijhahbadger2 has monster game w 4 TDs. Daniyel and Joe Ngata were men again. — Joe Davidson (@SacBee_JoeD) December 8, 2018

Five plays Folsom TD. Bennett pass to Joe Ngata. Bulldogs up 28-21 over Central of Fresno — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) December 8, 2018

Rawsportz Media D-1AA North Regional Football Bowl Game Update: Folsom star receiver Joe Ngata with the 12-yard slant reception to put the Bulldogs up 28-21 over the Grizzlies with 5:12 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/SBSLiaN26p — RAWSPORTZ (@RAWSPORTZ) December 8, 2018

What do you do when everyone probably expects #UHigh to set the tone with #UVA RB commit Mike Hollins? Let QB JG McKernan look deep to #Clemson LB commit Bryton Constantin on first down. Linebacker commit. Not a typo. pic.twitter.com/f6gbFJA2Er — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) December 7, 2018

#Clemson LB commit Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) blocks the XP.#UHigh hangs on to 14-13 lead, with #STM having missed a FG & has an XP blocked. — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) December 7, 2018