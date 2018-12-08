What They Are Saying: Clemson commits in championship games

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits in championship games

A trio of Clemson commitments played and made big plays in championship game victories this week.

Safety commit Ray Thornton and Central (Phenix City, Ala.) defeated Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.), 52-7, in the Alabama Class 7A championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, while linebacker commit Bryton Constantin and University High (Baton Rouge, La.) beat St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) by a score of 55-46 in the Louisiana Division II state championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Wide receiver commit Joseph Ngata and Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) knocked off Central (Fresno, Calif.) to win the Northern California Regional Division I-AA football championship.

Check out what people had to say on Twitter about the future Tigers in the championship games!

