Clemson checks in on 4-star OL

Last month, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 2020 four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker made a visit to Clemson for the game against Duke at Death Valley.

Last week during the ongoing contact period, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell returned the favor, traveling to Tucker’s school to check in on the 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect.

“I’m glad he came and saw me,” Tucker told TCI. “Definitely means a lot.”

Tucker has had the chance to speak with Caldwell since he stopped by the school.

“He mentioned junior days to attend and how we need you back on campus and to come back in the spring to see us have a live practice,” Tucker said.

Aside from his visit for the Duke game, Tucker also visited Clemson for the Auburn game in 2017 and attended the Orange & White spring game that year as well.

When does he plan to return to Tigertown?

“Probably during the spring,” he said. “Or maybe this upcoming January for junior day.”

Tucker has compiled a long list of scholarship offers featuring schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others. Over the summer, he named a top five of Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Where would Clemson stand if it pulls the trigger on an offer?

“Top 5 for sure,” Tucker said. “The school is amazing and the coaching staff loves to win but also win championships, and the players always grind.”

Tucker is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite.