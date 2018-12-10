Wilkins, Hyatt have opportunity to join an elite group at Clemson

The awards and honors keep piling up for the Clemson Football Program.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt have now officially earned the status of Consensus All-Americans after the release of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-American Team Monday evening.

The two Tigers, who helped Clemson earn a fourth straight ACC Championship and trip to the College Football Playoff, were named First-Team All-Americans by the FWAA, their third selection to one of the five All-American teams recognized by the NCAA.

Four Tigers were named to the Associated Press All-America Team earlier on Monday, while four were named to the Walter Camp Foundation last Thursday.

The NCAA recognizes a player as an All-American if they are on one of these five teams – AP, FWAA, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Foundation and Sporting News.

Also on Monday, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Wilkins and Hyatt were named First-Team All-Americans by the AP, while running back Travis Etienne was named a second-team All-American.

The FWAA announced Wilkins and Hyatt as first-team selections, while Etienne was named a second-team selection. It was a third first-team selection for Wilkins and Hyatt, who were both named to the Walter Camp Foundation All-American First-Team last Thursday, along with Ferrell.

Etienne was named a second-team selection by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Because of their selections to all three teams so far, Wilkins and Hyatt are now officially recognized as Consensus All-Americans, and both have a chance to join a very elite group at Clemson.

Only four players in Clemson football history have ever earned the status of Unanimous All-Americans. Former safety Terry Kinard did it in 1982. The late Gaines Adams did it at defensive end in 2006, as did former running back C.J. Spiller in 2009. The following year, in 2010, former defensive end Da’Quan Bowers did the same.

At no time has two players in the same year been named Unanimous All-Americans.

The Sporting News and AFCA will announce their All-American teams on Tuesday.

Second-ranked Clemson will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.