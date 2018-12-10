Zanders and family love in-home visit with Swinney, Clemson

As he gets set to sign with Clemson later this month and enroll at the school next month, Clemson safety commitment Lannden Zanders of Shelby (N.C.) Crest had his in-home visit with head coach Dabo Swinney and a few of Swinney’s assistant coaches over the weekend.

“It was a blast, hanging out with the coaches and just talking about life,” Zanders said. “Made me realize even more how grateful I am to be committed to Clemson and the coaches there. It was so much laughter that evening.”

Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, safeties coach Mickey Conn and area recruiter Danny Pearman met with Zanders, his father, brother, stepmom and one of his coaches in Zanders’ home for about two hours Saturday.

“They fell in love with the coaches even more,” Zanders said of his family, “and most importantly they trust them to guide me right in everything on and off the field.”

What was Swinney’s message to Zanders during the meeting?

“Just trust the process, be committed and keep doing what I do, everything will fall into place,” Zanders said.

As a senior this season, Zanders totaled 800 all-purpose yards on offense while posting 55 tackles (35 solo) and five interceptions (two returned for a touchdown) on defense.

The future Tiger star can’t wait to arrive on campus and start his career next month.

“I am beyond excited,” Zanders said. “This was a dream of mine and I thought it was impossible. Never thought I would have Coach Swinney, Coach Conn and Coach Venables come to my house and talk about my future at their program. Ready to start the journey as a Tiger!”